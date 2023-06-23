The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US targets two Russian spies it says tried to influence local US election

The department said both have worked with Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Russian the US Justice Department charged last year with conducting a multi-year effort to interfere in US elections

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 17:41
A supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump walks pass merchant booths ahead of the Trump's first campaign rally after announcing his candidacy for president in the 2024 election at an event, in Waco, Texas, US, March 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART)
The United States slapped sanctions on Friday on two Russian intelligence officers who attempted to interfere in a local American election as part of Moscow's "global malign influence operations," the Treasury Department said.

The two officers, Yegor Sergeyevich Popov and Aleksei Borisovich Sukhodolov, both members of Russia's Federal Security Service, have worked to undermine democratic processes in the US and other countries through a network of co-conspirators, the department said in a statement.

Multi-year effort to use political groups to interfere in elections

The department said both have worked with Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Russian the US Justice Department charged last year with conducting a multi-year effort to use political groups in Florida, Georgia and California to interfere in elections.

The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) The seal of the US Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

"The United States will not tolerate threats to our democracy, and today’s action builds on the whole of government approach to protect our system of representative government," Treasury official Brian Nelson said.

The department did not say what specific election the two Russian men are accused of attempting to influence.



