Egypt and India bolster ties as Modi makes first trip to Cairo

Both sides said talks on Sunday covered areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology and pharmaceuticals.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 17:53
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet delegates, at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2023. (photo credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet delegates, at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2023.
(photo credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Egypt and India discussed strengthening ties in areas including trade, food security, and defense during a state visit to Cairo by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries said on Sunday.

On his first trip to Egypt, Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian ministers appointed to an "India unit" after a state visit by Sisi to India in January during which a "strategic partnership" was announced.

Both sides said talks on Sunday covered areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology, and pharmaceuticals.

"Prime Minister (Modi) and President Sisi also discussed further cooperation in G-20, highlighting the issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change, and the need for Global South to have a concerted voice," a statement from Modi's office said, adding that the talks had also addressed defense and security ties.

India has been weighing a proposal to allow Egypt, which is facing a severe foreign currency shortage and has been struggling to attract foreign investment, to make purchases in rupees and to barter goods such as fertilizer and gas, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2023. (credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2023. (credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

There was no mention of the proposal in statements on Sunday

India is seen as keen to boost ties with Egypt partly to secure trade through the Suez Canal. It exported $4.11 billion of goods to Egypt in the last fiscal year, while importing $1.95 billion.

During his two-day visit to Cairo, Modi also visited the 11th Century Al Hakim mosque, which was renovated by Bohra Muslims, a Shi'ite offshoot with a large presence in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, has rarely made public visits to mosques as prime minister.



