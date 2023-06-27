The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021 - UN

Since the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, more than 1000 civilians have been killed under the new Taliban regime. The bulk of those deaths occurred due to explosions.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 09:22
A Taliban fighter stands on guard as displaced Afghan women walk into an UNHCR distribution center to receive aid supply on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, October 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
Over a thousand Afghan civilians were killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021, according to a report by the UN's mission to Afghanistan released on Tuesday.

Between August 15 2021 and May this year 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded, according to the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscoring the security challenges even after the end of decades of war.

The majority of deaths - just over 700 - were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings in public places such as mosques, education centers and markets.

Though armed fighting has fallen dramatically since the Taliban took over in August 2021 as the NATO-backed military collapsed, security challenges remain, particularly from the Islamic State. The militant group was responsible for the majority of attacks, according to the UNAMA, which also noted that the deadliness of attacks had escalated despite fewer violent incidents.

"UNAMA's figures highlight not only the ongoing civilian harm resulting from such attacks, but an increase in the lethality of suicide attacks since 15 August 2021, with a smaller number of attacks causing a greater number of civilian casualties," the report said.

Taliban insurgents turn themselves in to Afghan National Security Forces, 2010 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Taliban insurgents turn themselves in to Afghan National Security Forces, 2010 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Taliban's response to the attacks on Afghani civilians

The Taliban have said they are focused on securing the country and have carried out several raids against Islamic State cells in recent months.

Just over 1,700 casualties, including injuries, were attributed to explosive attacks claimed by Islamic State, according to UNAMA.

The Taliban-run foreign affairs ministry in a response to the UN said that Afghanistan had faced security challenges during war for decades before its government, known as the Islamic Emirate, took over and the situation had improved.

"Security forces of the Islamic Emirate oblige themselves to ensure security of the citizens and take timely action on uprooting the safe havens of the terrorists," it said.



