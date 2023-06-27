The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian court fines Google an additional $47 million

A Russian court has fined Google nearly $50 million for failing to pay their previous fine of $2 million.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 17:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, March 31, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, March 31, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

A Russian court has fined Google 4 billion roubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine over alleged abuse of its dominant position in the video hosting market, the country's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.

The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine in Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.

Google was fined 2 billion roubles in February 2022. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) at the time said Google's YouTube had a "non-transparent, biased and unpredictable" approach to "suspending and blocking users' accounts and content," the TASS news agency reported.

Google ultimately appealed that decision. The U.S. company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

The FAS said the previous fine it imposed on Google had been doubled due to non-payment.

Russia vs. social media

The Google logo at Alphabet's Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, in 2018. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS) The Google logo at Alphabet's Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, in 2018. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

"The company must additionally pay more than 4 billion roubles to the Russian Federation's budget," the FAS concluded.

YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russian state bodies and politicians, but Moscow has stopped short of blocking it, a step taken against the likes of Twitter TWTR.N and Meta's META.O Facebook and Instagram.

Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has kept some free services available. Its Russian subsidiary officially filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Google must pay the fine within 60 days, TASS reported.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by