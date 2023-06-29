The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian forces advance 'slowly but surely' at front -official

Officers also say they are gaining ground along the flanks of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces last month after protracted battles all but reduced it to rubble.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 01:46

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 01:49
Ukrainian servicemen of the 30th Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi Separate Mechanized Brigade fire from a T-80 main battle tank captured earlier from Russian troops, in a field near the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 19, 2023. (photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen of the 30th Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi Separate Mechanized Brigade fire from a T-80 main battle tank captured earlier from Russian troops, in a field near the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 19, 2023.
(photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)

Ukrainian forces are advancing "slowly but surely" on the front lines in the east and southeast of the country as well as around the longstanding flashpoint of Bakhmut, senior military officials said on Wednesday.

Since launching an anticipated counter-offensive this month, nearly 16 months into the war, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.

Officers also say they are gaining ground along the flanks of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces last month after protracted battles all but reduced it to rubble.

Succeeding in seizing the strategic initiative

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhniy told Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley that the that his forces had "succeeded in seizing the strategic initiative."

"Ukraine's defense forces are proceeding with their offensive action and we have made advances. The enemy is offering strong resistance, while sustaining considerable losses," Zaluzhniy wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian serviceman operates a reconnaissance unmanned aerial device over the outskirts of Bakhmut town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline Donetsk region, Ukraine May 25, 2023. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)Ukrainian serviceman operates a reconnaissance unmanned aerial device over the outskirts of Bakhmut town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a frontline Donetsk region, Ukraine May 25, 2023. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

He told Milley about weapons needed by Ukrainian forces as well as demining equipment -- Ukrainian officials have cited large tracts of mined territory as an impediment to any advance.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday, said the liberation of a group of villages was "not the main event" in the offensive.

But President Voldoymyr Zelensky told the BBC last week that the counter-offensive was proceeding more slowly than hoped.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, speaking on national television on Wednesday, noted advances in sectors in the south designated by two occupied towns -- Berdiansk and Mariupol.

"Every day, there is an advance," Maliar said. "Yes, the advances are slow, but they are sure."

She cited the recapture this week of the village of Rivnopol in the southeast, saying "mopping up operations were complete" and that the army was now well dug in.

The Russian military, she said, were diverting forces both to the southern front and to Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces had gained ground in areas around the town.

"They are redirected their paratroops and assault brigades to both the south and the east," she said. "They are bringing in their best reserves now."

Maliar said heavy fighting was continuing in the east, where Russia has concentrated its forces for months as part of a drive to secure full control Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksander Musiyenko said Ukrainian gains on the fringes of Bakhmut were probably a prelude for plans to recapture other areas, including the long-contested towns of Aviivka and Maryinka.

"It makes no sense to enter Bakhmut itself now. The risk is too great," he told Ukrainian NV Radio "But in the east, Ukraine has gradually taken over the initiative. Ukraine has improved its tactical positions without sending in significant reserves."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by