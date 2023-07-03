The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Peru to declare emergency status as Ubinas volcano rumbles

INDECI advised the region's 2,000-strong population to stay away from the volcano and keep doors and windows closed.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 3, 2023 23:09
Workers clean up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ventanilla, Peru January 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)
Workers clean up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ventanilla, Peru January 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)

Peru will declare emergency status in the area around the Ubinas volcano in the southern region of Moquegua, the prime minister said on Monday, as the country's most active volcano has been spewing ash for several days.

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said in a statement that the area's status alert has been raised to "orange" from yellow according to national standards after the volcano showed ash spill that reached 1,700 meters in height.

Southern Peru, an area where there are important mining sites, is home to a dozen active volcanoes. Peru is also in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area with a high incidence of earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Raising the emergency status

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola told reporters at the Government Palace that the emergency status will probably be declared in the next few days in order to provide "the necessary prevention measures" for the region.

A worker cleans up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ancon, Peru January 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)A worker cleans up an oil spill following an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, in Ancon, Peru January 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES)

INDECI advised the region's 2,000-strong population to stay away from the volcano and keep doors and windows closed.

Masks and glasses were delivered to the population, authorities added.

Peruvian authorities in 2019 evacuated hundreds of people living near the Ubinas volcano after explosions and ashes emissions.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by