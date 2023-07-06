The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Man pleads guilty to raping Ohio child who sought abortion in Indiana

Gerson Fuentes, who was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, confessed to raping the child in a police interview.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2023 00:57
Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)
Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

The man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to neighboring Indiana to obtain an abortion last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gerson Fuentes, who was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, confessed to raping the child in a police interview, and DNA evidence showed he fathered the aborted fetus, prosecutors said in court in Franklin, County, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The case made international headlines because the child and her mother sought the abortion in Indiana just days after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the half-century old Roe v Wade decision that guaranteed the right to the procedure.

The high court's decision led a judge to reinstate a law in Ohio banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. The child was six weeks and four days pregnant when her doctor tested her, prosecutors said.

Ohio's ban on hold

Ohio's ban has since been put on hold by the courts.

People react during public testimony in the Indiana House of Representatives during a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)People react during public testimony in the Indiana House of Representatives during a special session to debate banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, August 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

The decision to seek an abortion in Indiana set off an uproar in that state, leading Indiana's Republican Attorney General to accuse the doctor who performed the abortion of misconduct.

Fuentes will be eligible for parole after serving at least 25 years under a sentence imposed by Judge Julie Lynch. Fuentes is not a citizen of the United States and could also face deportation.

Lynch said in court that she was refraining from rebuking Fuentes further because of requests from the victim's family, and that while she considered the charges among the "worst" offenses, she would rule without comment.

Prosecutor Dan Lenert said that possible abuse of the child was reported on June 22, 2022, after test results showed she was pregnant. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning the right to an abortion was issued two days later.

The girl was 9 years old when she was raped twice by Fuentes and 10 when she sought care in Indiana, prosecutors said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by