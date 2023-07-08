The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Spain says cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2023 14:43

Updated: JULY 8, 2023 14:49
Ukrainian servicemen of the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 25, 2023. (photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen of the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 25, 2023.
(photo credit: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO VIA REUTERS)

Cluster bombs should not be sent to help Ukraine, the Spanish defense minister said on Saturday, a day after the United States announced the weapons would be sent to Kyiv to help with its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries, including Spain. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades.

"Spain, based on the firm commitment it has with Ukraine, also has a firm commitment that certain weapons and bombs cannot be delivered under any circumstances," Margarita Robles told reporters during a rally in Madrid ahead of the July 23 national election.

"No to cluster bombs and yes to the legitimate defense of Ukraine, which we understand should not be carried out with cluster bombs."

(credit: U.S. Air National Guard/Tech Sgt. Chance Johnson/Handout via REUTERS) (credit: U.S. Air National Guard/Tech Sgt. Chance Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

Convention on Cluster Munitions

Robles said the decision to send cluster bombs was a decision taken by the US government, not by NATO, of which Spain is a member. There is broad support among Spanish parties for backing Ukraine and providing military aid for the war.

Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed on to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine had provided written assurances that it was going to use them "in a very careful way" to minimize the risk to civilians.

Asked why he was providing the cluster munitions now, President Joe Biden told reporters that it was because the effort to defend against Russia had "run out of ammunition."

UK part of a convention that discourages use of cluster munitions

Britain is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.



