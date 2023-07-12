The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

BBC presenter at center of sex photo scandal named as lead anchor Edwards

The story first broke on Friday when the Sun tabloid reported a leading BBC presenter had paid a young person 35,000 pounds ($45,000) for explicit photos over three years.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2023 23:20
BBC newsreader Huw Edwards speaks at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster in London, Britain January 27, 2020. (photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
BBC newsreader Huw Edwards speaks at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster in London, Britain January 27, 2020.
(photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

One of Britain's leading television news anchors, Huw Edwards, was identified by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, the broadcaster reported.

Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.

His wife, Vicky Flind, said she was making a statement out of concern for Edwards' mental health and to protect their children, after the initial report by the Sun newspaper dominated the news agenda and sparked days of speculation.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," Flind said in a statement, according to the BBC.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

BBC HEADQUARTERS in London: ‘Do you honestly think that Israelis want war? Do you think we want to send our 18-year-old teenagers into battle?’ the writer asks. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) BBC HEADQUARTERS in London: ‘Do you honestly think that Israelis want war? Do you think we want to send our 18-year-old teenagers into battle?’ the writer asks. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

When did the information come to light?

The story first broke on Friday when the Sun tabloid reported a leading BBC presenter had paid a young person 35,000 pounds ($45,000) for explicit photos over three years, beginning when the person was 17.

The BBC suspended the presenter but did not name him. Several BBC stars then took to social media to say they were not involved after speculation swirled online.

The BBC came under fire as it struggled to investigate the claim against the presenter, protect the person's privacy, respond publicly to the allegations, and not anger other presenters who fell under suspicion.

The age of consent for sex in England is 16, but images of someone under 18 can be considered child pornography.

London's Metropolitan Police said earlier on Wednesday it had concluded its assessment into the allegations and found there was no indication a criminal offense had been committed.

"There is no further police action," it said.

The BBC said it would continue with its internal investigation into the allegations.

In an email to staff, BBC Director General Tim Davie said it remained "a very complex set of circumstances."

"This will no doubt be a difficult time for many after a challenging few days. I want to reassure you that our immediate concern is our duty of care to all involved," he said.

A spokesperson for The Sun said the newspaper had no plans to publish further allegations and would cooperate with the BBC's investigation.

"We will provide the BBC team with a confidential and redacted dossier containing serious and wide-ranging allegations which we have received, including some from BBC personnel," the spokesperson said.

Edwards, who has five children, has worked for the BBC since 1984 and has anchored its flagship "BBC News at Ten" bulletin for more than two decades. He is the broadcaster's highest paid news presenter, earning in the 435,000 to 439,999 pounds band (about $565,000).

Flind said she hoped the statement would bring an end to media speculation which had had an impact on Edwards' BBC colleagues.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published," she said.



Related Tags
BBC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by