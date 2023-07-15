The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Colombian children who survived five weeks in jungle released from hospital

"They have recovered size and weight, really they are very well," Astrid Caceres, the director of the country's child welfare institute, told journalists.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 15, 2023 00:37
Children from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle, play in a recovery center after being discharged from the Military Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, in this handout photo released and distributed on July 14, 2023 (photo credit: Colombian Institute of Family Welfare/Handout via REUTERS)
Children from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle, play in a recovery center after being discharged from the Military Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, in this handout photo released and distributed on July 14, 2023
(photo credit: Colombian Institute of Family Welfare/Handout via REUTERS)

Four Colombian Indigenous children who survived a plane crash in the country's Amazon region and lived for more than five weeks in the jungle have been released from hospital after a 34-day stay, the government said on Friday.

The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found last month.

The Indigenous children's knowledge of the jungle, as well as the eldest sister's courage, have been credited by officials with saving their lives.

"They have recovered size and weight, really they are very well," Astrid Caceres, the director of the country's child welfare institute, told journalists. "The second phase of caring and protecting them begins."

Where are the children now?

The siblings will remain under the care of the institute because of a "complex family situation," she said, and final custody arrangements for them will be decided in six months.

Colombian military soldiers attend to child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungles of Caqueta, in limits between Caqueta and Guaviare, June 9, 2023. (credit: Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS) Colombian military soldiers attend to child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungles of Caqueta, in limits between Caqueta and Guaviare, June 9, 2023. (credit: Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

"We're entering a transitional phase for the protection of the children," Caceres added.

Both the father of the two youngest children and their mother's family have told media they want custody.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by