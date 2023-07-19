The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

For North Korea, US defectors can be a propaganda win, but a logistical pain

"In their daily lives, they couldn't go out for shopping in downtown Pyongyang by themselves, let alone travel abroad," Tae said of other US soldiers who defected decades ago.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 19, 2023 13:36
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

North Korea is likely to milk the border crossing by a US soldier for propaganda purposes but will probably not be able to gain political leverage, analysts and a former North Korean diplomat said.

Pyongyang may even end up paying a lot to keep US Army Private Travis King in a gilded cage, they said.

King's fate was unclear on Wednesday, a day after he dashed into North Korea during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas.

US officials said they believe King crossed the border intentionally and was detained by the North Koreans.

Whether a prisoner or a defector, King is likely to become a pawn in a struggle dating back to the Cold War and the years of the 1950-1953 Korean War, analysts said.

A hotline sign offering rewards for people who report North Korean submarines, spies, explosives or possible defections is seen at the stone villa where former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, father of Kim Jong Un, used to holiday with the children of Soviet commanders, in Goseong, South Korea Febr (credit: JAMES PEARSON/REUTERS)A hotline sign offering rewards for people who report North Korean submarines, spies, explosives or possible defections is seen at the stone villa where former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, father of Kim Jong Un, used to holiday with the children of Soviet commanders, in Goseong, South Korea Febr (credit: JAMES PEARSON/REUTERS)

The fate of the US soldier

Analysts said discussions over the soldier's fate could see some of the first diplomatic engagement between North Korea and the United States in years. But they see little chance the incident will affect stalled denuclearisation talks or crack the North's lingering isolation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pyongyang has never really been able to use such cases for geopolitical leverage, said Andrei Lankov, director of the Seoul-based Korea Risk Group.

"I cannot recall a case when they managed to use it as leverage to extract serious concessions, but domestically they have some gains because their propaganda presents it as another failure of another American provocation, with the American imperialists on their knees begging for forgiveness," he said.

Much will depend on whether North Korea views it as a good propaganda opportunity, or whether it wants to focus on the "illegal" nature of the crossing and treat him as a criminal with bad intentions, said Rachel Minyoung Lee of the US-based Stimson Center.

"I do not think North Korea views the latest incident as strong leverage or an opportunity to engage the US," she said.

"North Korea knows that the US government is unlikely to change its North Korea policy or its commitment to US extended deterrence because of one US soldier who reportedly faced disciplinary action and wilfully crossed into North Korea." 

A very expensive headache 

Former North Korean diplomat Tae Yong-ho, who is a now a member of South Korea's parliament, said holding an American soldier is probably not very cost-effective and can be a headache for the North in the long run.

When a US soldier defects, North Korea has to create a security and surveillance team for them, and arrange an interpreter, a private vehicle, driver and lodging, he said.

"In their daily lives, they couldn't go out for shopping in downtown Pyongyang by themselves, let alone travel abroad," Tae said of other US soldiers who defected decades ago.

King might have some military intelligence but not much value given his low rank, he added.

Pyongyang has a standard playbook for treating American and other Western detainees or defectors well to avoid political blowback, Lankov said, with the notable exception of US college student Otto Warmbier, who died in 2017 shortly after being released from a North Korea prison.

He said the chances are low that King would face the same kind of fatal treatment as Warmbier because that was a one-off event that only led to problems for North Korea's leaders.

"They treat Western citizens dramatically different from how they treat their own citizens," Lankov said.

Detainees are often housed in the North Korean equivalent of a four-star hotel, he said.

"Their conditions are better not only than the average North Korean prisoner, but of the average North Korean citizen."

From the government's point of view it makes perfect sense to torture and kill, or at least make life as unpleasant as possible, for domestic opposition or criminals, "because people should be terrified," he added. "But if they treat the foreigners in the same way, it almost definitely backfires."

Still, North Korea's lingering paranoia over the pandemic makes it hard to predict how they may act now, he added.

North Korean border guards fatally shot and burned the body of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020, and later leader Kim Jong Un ordered an entire city into lockdown when a North Korean crossed back into the country from the South.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by