The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

At least 18 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv

A three-story residential building was hit in the Mykolaiv city center, and emergency services rescued two people from the rubble.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 07:12
A view shows a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike the previous day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine July 7, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ROMAN BALUK)
A view shows a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike the previous day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine July 7, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ROMAN BALUK)

At least 18 people were wounded by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said, while authorities in Odesa reported fresh strikes on the region.

Tensions around Ukraine's Black Sea ports have escalated after Russia warned that ships sailing to them from Thursday would be seen as potential military targets, in the wake of Moscow's withdrawal from a deal securing safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments.

A three-story residential building was hit in the Mykolaiv city center, and emergency services rescued two people from the rubble, Kim wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He had written earlier that some people had been killed but provided no further information in subsequent messages.

A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) A firefighter is seen at a site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Airstrikes in Odesa 

Odesa administration speaker Serhiy Bratchuk said two people were hospitalized after a strike on Odesa that damaged a building and caused a fire.

Another strike was reported outside the city, Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by