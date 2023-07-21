The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chinese hackers breach US ambassador's emails - WSJ

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously called the earlier accusations "disinformation."

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 01:30
US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns attends a climate round table at the US embassy in Beijing on July 8, 2023. (photo credit: Pedro Pardo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns attends a climate round table at the US embassy in Beijing on July 8, 2023.
(photo credit: Pedro Pardo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Beijing-linked hackers accessed US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' email account in an espionage operation thought to have compromised at least hundreds of thousands of individual US government emails, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, was also hacked in the wider spying operation disclosed earlier this month by Microsoft MSFT.O, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Asked about the reported breach of the two diplomats' accounts, the State Department declined to give any details and said its investigation of the spying operation was ongoing.

Burns and Kritenbrink join US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as the only publicly named victims of the espionage campaign, which prompted a warning by Washington's top diplomat to his Chinese counterpart.

Chinese comments on the allegations

China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, but the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously called the earlier accusations "disinformation."

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns speaks during a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS) US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns speaks during a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS)

Microsoft said last week that Chinese hackers misappropriated one of its digital keys and used a flaw in its code to steal emails from US government agencies and other clients.

The company did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the WSJ report.

The breach has thrown Microsoft's security practices under scrutiny, with officials and lawmakers calling on the Redmond, Washington-based company to make its top level of digital auditing, also called logging, available to all its customers free of charge.

Microsoft said in a statement late on Thursday that it was taking the criticism on board.

Last week White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said an intrusion in Microsoft's cloud security "affected unclassified systems," without elaborating.

"Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service," Hodge added.

The State Department "detected anomalous activity" and "took immediate steps to secure our systems," a department spokesperson said in a statement at the time.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
4

Giant beer can or UFO? Australian authorities warn beach-goers after strange object washes ashore

Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by