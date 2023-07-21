The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Rare submarine visit reminds North Korea of US nuclear missiles out of sight, in range

“US SSBNs anywhere from the US West coast westward can strike targets in North Korea,” Van Diepen said. “Therefore, some US SSBNs are within range of North Korea at all times.”

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 09:10
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. (photo credit: Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS)
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017.
(photo credit: Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS)

When a US ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) surfaced for a rare visit to South Korea this week it was a blunt reminder that Washington always has nuclear-tipped missiles deployed within close striking distance of North Korea, analysts said.

Having nuclear weapons out of sight in the seas off the Korean Peninsula was a potentially stronger deterrent to the North, according to some analysts, than installing them in South Korea, as Washington had done from 1958 to 1991.

“Placing nuclear weapons offshore and on submarines is actually a stronger deterrent in many ways,” said Duyeon Kim of the Center for a New American Security. “Deterrence is strengthened when the location of American strategic assets is unknown to the adversary as long as the adversary knows that these weapons exist.”

The submarines journey to Korea

The USS Kentucky Ohio-class SSBN arrived in South Korea's southern port of Busan on Tuesday and was still docked as of Friday, said Colonel Isaac Taylor, a spokesman for the US military in Korea.

The submarine got Pyongyang’s attention. On Thursday, its defense minister said the mere presence of such weapons in South Korea could meet the criteria for the North to use its nuclear weapons, and warned the US against sending any more nuclear-capable assets.

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008 (credit: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON) USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008 (credit: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON)

The Kentucky's visit to South Korea was the first by an SSBN since the 1980s, and it follows an increasing debate in recent years over whether the United States should return tactical nuclear weapons to the South or whether Seoul should develop its own arsenal.

Giving reassurance of its commitment to defend the South, Washington has responded by stepping up displays of nuclear force and create a new group for war planning.

China, the North's most important ally, has not commented on the submarine's visit, but Beijing has accused the United States of increasing tensions in the region with its military deployments.

Because US SSBNs rely on secrecy and stealth to ensure their survival and preserve their ability to launch nuclear missiles during a war, they rarely make public stops in foreign ports.

SSBNs are the most survivable delivery platform of all the United States' nuclear weapons, essentially guaranteeing overwhelming nuclear retaliation in the event of an enemy first strike, said Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert who now works with the 38 North project.

The US Navy fields 14 SSBNs, often referred to as “boomers”. An Ohio-class submarine carries 20 Trident II D5 missiles, each of which can deliver up to eight nuclear warheads to targets as far as 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) away.

“US SSBNs anywhere from the US West coast westward can strike targets in North Korea,” Van Diepen said. “Therefore, some US SSBNs are within range of North Korea at all times.”

North Korea has a large but aging submarine force whose primary mission is to defend its coastline, but is looking to develop its own arsenal of missile submarines.

It has conducted launches from a test submarine, and has been seeking to build an operational conventionally powered missile submarine since at least 2016, Van Diepen said.

But the North is many years away from developing the technical capability to build a nuclear-powered submarine that would give it unlimited range, he added. And, for now, a missile submarine would only marginally supplement the North's burgeoning land-based nuclear force, Van Diepen said.



Related Tags
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
4

Giant beer can or UFO? Australian authorities warn beach-goers after strange object washes ashore

Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by