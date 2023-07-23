The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sudan war enters 100th day as mediation attempts fail

The war in Sudan reached its 100th day of conflict after international mediation attempts were unsuccessful.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 23, 2023 18:14
A view shows a damaged building as clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue, in Omdurman, Sudan July 4, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mostafa Saied)
A view shows a damaged building as clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue, in Omdurman, Sudan July 4, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mostafa Saied)

Clashes flared in parts of Sudan on the 100th day of the war on Sunday as mediation attempts by regional and international powers fail to find a path out of an increasingly intractable conflict.

The fighting broke out on April 15 as the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) vied for power, since when more than 3 million people have been uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries.

Some 1,136 people have been killed, according to the health ministry, though officials believe the number is higher.

Neither the army nor the RSF has been able to claim victory, with the RSF's domination on the ground in the capital Khartoum up against the army's air and artillery firepower.

Infrastructure and government in the capital have fallen apart while fighting has spread westwards, particularly to the fragile Darfur region, as well as to the south, where the rebel SPLM-N group has tried to gain territory.

Sudanese refugees, who have fled the violence in their country, line up to receive food rations from World Food Programme (WFP), in Adre Chad July 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) Sudanese refugees, who have fled the violence in their country, line up to receive food rations from World Food Programme (WFP), in Adre Chad July 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Crisis in Sudan

Over the weekend, the RSF moved into villages in Gezira State directly south of Khartoum, where the army conducted air strikes against them, according to witnesses.

In Nyala, one of the country's largest cities and capital of South Darfur, clashes have continued since Thursday in residential areas, according to witnesses. At least 20 people have been killed, medical sources say. The United Nations says 5,000 families have been displaced. Key facilities have been looted, residents say.

"Bullets are flying into homes. We are terrified and no one is protecting us," said 35-year-old Salah Abdallah.

The fighting gave way to ethnically targeted attacks by Arab militias and the RSF in West Darfur, from which hundreds of thousands of people have fled to Chad.

Residents have also accused RSF soldiers of looting and occupying wide swathes of the capital. The RSF has said it would investigate.

While the two sides have shown openness towards mediation efforts led by regional and international actors, none has resulted in a sustained ceasefire.

Both sides have sent delegations to attempt to re-start talks in Jeddah that have yielded often-violated ceasefires.

But the Sudanese foreign minister said on Friday that indirect talks had not begun seriously.

The leaders of the army and RSF headed a joint council since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and diverged over plans for a transition to democracy.

Civilian political groups as well as the RSF have accused the army of turning a blind eye to appearances by wanted Bashir loyalists in recent days.

The Forces of Freedom and Change, the main civilian coalition, said on Sunday it was holding a meeting in Egypt, which has offered itself as a mediator in the conflict.



