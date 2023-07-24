The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian school children to be taught combat drone operation basics

The drone lessons are not the only such militarized training being introduced into the Russian curriculum; assault rifle training, hand grenade skills, and combat first aid will also be taught.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 24, 2023 09:53

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 09:57
Students of the school for drone pilots Dronarium Academy practice during a lesson, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, June 30, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Alina Smutko)
Students of the school for drone pilots Dronarium Academy practice during a lesson, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, June 30, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Alina Smutko)

All Russian school children are set to be taught the basics of combat drone operation in an updated curriculum, the UK Defense Ministry claimed in a Monday morning intelligence update.

The UK Defense Ministry cited Russian Senator Artem Sheikin as saying that the lessons will include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reconnaissance and countering enemy drones.

The skills were more cultural than practical, the UK said, but "the addition of UAV skills does highlight how Russia has identified the use of tactical UAVs in Ukraine as an enduring component of contemporary war."

Russia's Lancet loitering munition has proved effective in striking and disabling Ukrainian armor during Kyiv's slow summer offensive. Moscow has used waves of Iranian-made Shahed series drones to strike deep into Ukrainian territory, though the slow-moving aerial vehicles are usually down by air defenders.

Ukraine has also used drones to great effect in the war. Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones were widely used by Kyiv in the early phase of the war. Smaller tactical quadcopters continue to be used to drop grenades and mortar bombs on enemy troops, and Ukraine has popularized the use of naval drones to strike at the  Black Sea Fleet's port in Sevastopol. These naval drones are also suspected to have been used in attacks on the Crimean Kerch Strait Bridge.

Kyiv after Russian drone attack, 2022 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Kyiv after Russian drone attack, 2022 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Militarized curriculum 

On Monday morning, two drones struck two non-residential buildings in Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. The use of drones has been restricted in Russian cities following an attack on the Kremlin. Russia also claims to have intercepted 11 aerial drones attacking an ammunition depot over Crimea on Monday morning.

The drone lessons are not the only such militarized training being introduced into the Russian curriculum.

"The UAV lessons join assault rifle training, hand grenade skills, and combat first aid in the revised ‘Basics of Life Safety’ syllabus for year 10 and 11 students, due to be mandated from 1 September 2023," said the UK Defense Ministry on Monday.

TASS reported in November 2022 that the curriculum would already begin testing in January 2023, and could see high school students put through around 35 hours of training. The training would be included in an existing mandatory course called Fundamentals of Life Safety (FLS), but teachers have expressed concern that the lesson plans are already overloaded with subjects.

"Russia’s renewed emphasis on military induction for children is largely an effort to cultivate a culture of militarized patriotism rather than develop genuine capability," the UK Defense Ministry said.

Critics have suggested that the introduction of militarism in the Russian curriculum is to provide a basis for conscripts and volunteers, who when drafted in the partial mobilization in 2022 suffered from little training and preparedness.

The invasion of Ukraine has also been added to the 10th and 11th graders’ history lesson plans. Younger students are also required to attend weekly patriotic classes called “Important Conversations.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by