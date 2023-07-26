The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russian court jails man who blew up rail tracks for Ukraine to 22 years

Belavin had allegedly detonated the device on July 9 last year, damaging a passing freight train and the track below, according to investigators

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2023 15:21
A police officer carries debris to the members of the security services as they investigate a bridge near the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
A police officer carries debris to the members of the security services as they investigate a bridge near the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

A military court in Moscow has sentenced a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen to 22 years in jail for blowing up rail track in Russia's Bryansk region last summer at the behest of Ukraine, the state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

It said Sergei Belavin, who it said had confessed to his crimes, had been convicted of terrorism and other charges.

Accusations made against Belavin

State prosecutors said Belavin, whom they accused of working for Ukrainian military intelligence, had entered Russia last summer and placed an explosive device on a stretch of railway near Russia's border with Ukraine and Belarus.

He had detonated the device on July 9 last year, damaging a passing freight train and the track below, according to investigators. Nobody was injured, but service on the line was disrupted for 10 hours.

Train station Bryansk-1, Bryansk Oblast, Russia. (credit: Leonid Dzhepko/Wikimedia Commons) Train station Bryansk-1, Bryansk Oblast, Russia. (credit: Leonid Dzhepko/Wikimedia Commons)

There was no immediate reaction to the verdict from Ukraine, which rarely comments on attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory but makes no secret of its desire to disrupt or destroy infrastructure used by the Russian military.



