Crane collapses in New York City, multiple people injured

Multiple civilians and firefighters suffered minor injuries when the crane boom, a 16-ton load of concrete being lifted and debris from the nearby building fell into the street.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2023 16:22

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 16:34
Smoke is visible after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 26, 2023 (photo credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)
Smoke is visible after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 26, 2023
(photo credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

The top portion of a construction crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday, injuring at least two people and snarling traffic during the morning rush hour, authorities and local media said.

Firefighters and rescue personnel responded to the scene, blocking traffic in the surrounding streets and through the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey during rush hour.

The crane collapsed at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 10th and 11th avenues and West 41 and 42 street, near the Hudson Yards complex, the New York City Police Department said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. The NYPD urged people to avoid the area.

Injuries caused by the incident 

Multiple civilians and firefighters suffered minor injuries when the crane boom, a 16-ton load of concrete being lifted and debris from the nearby building fell into the street.

Smoke passes around the Empire State Building after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 26, 2023 (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

Pedestrians on the sidewalk below were seen running away as fire trucks and emergency vehicles arrived in response to a five-alarm fire, apparently in the cab of the crane.

"Expect smoke, traffic delays, and a presence of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area," the city said in an alert sent to New Yorkers.

Video footage of the scene posted on social media showed the top part of the crane snapping and falling to the ground, grazing a nearby building on its way down. At the same time, fire and smoke can be seen rising from the crane's cabin.



