The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Angus Cloud, star of TV show 'Euphoria,' dead at 25

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 07:40
Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo. (photo credit: HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS)
Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo.
(photo credit: HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS)

Angus Cloud, a cast member of the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement.

Cloud played Fezco, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, in the series starring Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett.

No specific cause of death was reported but the family statement said he had suffered from mental health issues and was hit hard by the death of his father, described as his "best friend," who was buried last week.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement said.

Cloud had five other acting credits, according to IMDB.com, but his breakthrough role came in 2019 in "Euphoria," which depicts a group of California high school students dealing with sex, drugs and violence.

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo. (credit: HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS) Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo. (credit: HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS)

Cloud's character on "Euphoria"

The character of Fezco O'Neill, known as Fez, develops a close bond with the protagonist played by Zendaya, who leaves rehab at the beginning of the series but is still dealing with addiction. At the end of the series, Fez is arrested by police after a shootout.

The highly acclaimed show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Zendaya.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the Euphoria show posted on messaging platform X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The show aired for two full seasons in 2019 and 2022, plus a pair of special episodes in 2020 and 2021, with a third season set for 2025, according to IMDB.



Related Tags
HBO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by