The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Dutchman running from Amsterdam to Kyiv to buy ambulances for Ukraine

Kragtwijk has raised 22,000 euros via his Ultra4Ukraine GoFundMe page so far.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 16:56
Dutch runner Boas Kragtwijk runs after an interview with Reuters in Amsterdam (photo credit: REUTERS)
Dutch runner Boas Kragtwijk runs after an interview with Reuters in Amsterdam
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A Dutch ultrarunner is running from Amsterdam to Kyiv to raise funds for charity and demonstrate how close the Ukraine war zone is to Western Europe.

Boas Kragtwijk started on July 22 and plans to cover the 2,500 km by running around 50 km each day for 50 days. The aim is to raise money to buy ambulances that Dutch charity Zeilen van Vrijheid (Sails of Freedom) will take to Ukraine.

"By running from Amsterdam to Ukraine, we can show how close this war really is, and hopefully get people's attention and raise a lot of money," Kragtwijk, 28, told Reuters before he embarked on his trip.

Followed by his manager and a photographer in a caravan - in which they will eat and sleep - Kragtwijk is running 40 km to 60 km per day, depending on the distance between towns.

Kragtwijk, who is currently running through Germany, has not suffered any blisters yet, his manager said by phone on Tuesday.

Dutch runner Boas Kragtwijk poses after an interview with Reuters in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 21, 2023. He will run from Amsterdam to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine. (credit: REUTERS) Dutch runner Boas Kragtwijk poses after an interview with Reuters in Amsterdam, Netherlands July 21, 2023. He will run from Amsterdam to Kyiv to raise money for Ukraine. (credit: REUTERS)

What do this Dutch runner's efforts have to show?

So far - after 10 days and about 500 km of running - Kragtwijk has raised 22,000 euros via his Ultra4Ukraine GoFundMe page, nearly enough for one ambulance, which costs 30,000 euros.

Running towards the east, Kragtwijk will pass through Berlin and Warsaw and hopes to reach Kyiv in September.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by