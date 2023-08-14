The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
At least 18 killed in Indian Himalayas as heavy rain triggers landslides

Television footage from India's Himachal Pradesh state showed houses flattened by landslides.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 11:28
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other volunteers climb up a mountain to reach the site of a landslide at a village in Raigad, in the western state of Maharashtra, India July 20, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other volunteers climb up a mountain to reach the site of a landslide at a village in Raigad, in the western state of Maharashtra, India July 20, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)

Torrential rain in India's Himalayas triggered landslides over the weekend that have killed at least 18 people, with dozens trapped or missing, officials said on Monday.

Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighboring Pakistan and Nepal over the past year or two with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

Television footage from India's Himachal Pradesh state showed houses flattened by landslide, buses and cars hanging on the edge of precipices after roads gave way, and hundreds of people at rescue sites as emergency workers struggled to clear debris.

"Again, tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours," the state's chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh, said in a post on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rescuers stand next to debris of a residential house that was damaged by a landslide in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 20, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS) Rescuers stand next to debris of a residential house that was damaged by a landslide in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 20, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS)

"Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property."

More casualties reported in India landslides

Reports of more casualties kept coming in on Monday as the chief minister inspected some of the damage.

In one the most deadly incidents, a temple collapsed in the state capital, Shimla, with rescuers pulling out at least nine bodies, the chief minister said.

Schools and other educational institutes had been ordered to close and people in danger were being moved to safety in shelters, state officials said.

Parts of the state had received as much as 273 mm (10.75 inches) of rain in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

"This is the first time we're seeing multiple cloudburst incidents and widespread damage in the state," said state disaster management official Praveen Bhardwaj.

In the Solan district, houses collapsed after a cloudburst, killing at least seven people, and a mother and her child were killed in the Mandi district when their house collapsed, Bhardwaj said.



