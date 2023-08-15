The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine ploughs funding into fortifying border with Russia, Belarus

Belarus, the Kremlin's closest ally, initially supported the Russian invasion, opening its borders to Russian troops marching on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 17:06
The Ukrainian border guard patrols the international border with Belarus. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Ukrainian government is to build new fortifications and military infrastructure in northeast regions that border Russia and Belarus at a cost of nearly $35 million, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

"At the request of Kharkiv and Chernihiv...we are allocating 911.5 million hryvnias ($24.7 million) for Kharkiv and 363 million ($9.8 million) for Chernihiv to build military engineering and fortification structures," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The Chernihiv region that borders Russia and Belarus was partially occupied at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, but it was later liberated.

Minsk also provided its territory to fighters from the Wagner mercenary group whose move to Belarus was part of a deal that ended their attempted mutiny in June. The eastern Kharkiv region, which borders the Russian region of Belgorod, is still partially occupied and has been the site of active fighting in recent weeks.

A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group and a Belarusian service member take part in a joint training at the Brest military range outside Brest, Belarus, in this still image released July 20, 2023. (credit: Belarusian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS) A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group and a Belarusian service member take part in a joint training at the Brest military range outside Brest, Belarus, in this still image released July 20, 2023. (credit: Belarusian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine fortifies defenses

Since the liberation of its territories, Ukraine has been actively building defenses on its borders to prevent being invaded again. It maintains a significant force in the north.

Moscow's forces control a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine.



