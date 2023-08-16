The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
British Museum sacks member of staff over missing and stolen items

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 21:20
A sign for the British Museum which houses the Parthenon sculptures is seen in London, Britain, January 25, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE/FILE PHOTO)
The British Museum said on Wednesday a member of staff had been dismissed after items from its collection, including gold jewelry and gems, had been found to be missing, stolen, or damaged.

The museum, one of the most visited in the world, said it was taking legal action against the individual and had also launched a review of security. London's Metropolitan Police is also investigating, the museum said.

It said the majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storeroom and included gold jewelry, gems, and semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

None of the items had recently been on public display and were kept primarily for academic and research purposes, it added.

"An unusual incident"

"This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum.

Anglo Saxon and Anglo Viking coins dating from the tenth century are displayed at the British Museum in London March 4, 2014. The coins are part of a major new exhibition 'Vikings: Life and Legend' which runs from March 6 to June 22 (credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)Anglo Saxon and Anglo Viking coins dating from the tenth century are displayed at the British Museum in London March 4, 2014. The coins are part of a major new exhibition 'Vikings: Life and Legend' which runs from March 6 to June 22 (credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

"We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged, and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects."

The museum's chair, former finance minister George Osborne, Chair of the British Museum, said the trustees were extremely concerned when they had learned of the theft "earlier this year."



