Donald Trump supporters leak names, addresses of grand jurors

The names and addresses of jury members responsible for deciding the fate of former-US president Donald Trump, and 18 others, were leaked online by Trump supporters, according to media reports from Wednesday.

The leaked details were reported to authorities after Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan research group discovered the information made available online.

A pro-Trump personality shared screenshots with more than 2 million followers on their social media, showing what was allegedly the social media profiles of the grand jurors, according to CNN.

Threatening US criminal processes

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," former-FBI investigator and staffer for the US Intelligence Committee Daniel Jones, who founded Advance Democracy, said to NBC.

"The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence — is shameful.”

“Many of the platforms where these discussions are taking place have a long history of being linked to violent extremism, including a slate of mass shootings and politically-motivated acts of violence like the Capitol insurrection,” Ben Decker, the CEO of Memetica, a threat intelligence company, told CNN.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 ''Road to Majority'' conference in Washington, US, June 24, 2023. (credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/REUTERS)

Advance Democracy have also claimed that the details of jurors have been shared across multiple platforms, with Trump supporters investigating their political affiliations to the Black Lives Matter movement, Bernie Sanders and a variety of other individuals and organizations deemed left-wing.

“These jurors have signed their death warrant by falsely indicting president Trump," a post on a pro-Trump forum said in response to the leak of juror names, according to NBC News.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has yet to release a statement on the situation.