The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US slams North Korea for using repression to build nuclear weapons

North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 20:30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2023. (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2023.
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

The United States accused slammed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the United Nations on Thursday for using "repression and cruelty" and totalitarian rule to unlawfully develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

"We cannot have peace without human rights," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council, which met to publicly for the first time since 2017 to discuss human rights abuses in North Korea.

"Kim Jong Un's repressive, totalitarian control of society – and the systemic, widespread denial of human rights and fundamental freedoms – ensures the regime can expend inordinate public resources developing its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs, without public objection," she said.

North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Since 2006 it has been under UN sanctions over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs, but there are aid exemptions.

China said it opposed the public meeting of the 15-member council on abuses in North Korea, but it did not attempt to block it on Thursday. China failed four times between 2014 and 2017 to stop public meetings on the issue.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu observe a display of missiles during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2023. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu observe a display of missiles during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2023. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

"The council should play a constructive role in resuming talk and easing tensions," China's Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang told the meeting, which was requested by the United States, Albania and Japan.

"Pushing the council to consider the human rights situation in the DPRK will not only not help to ease, but escalate the situation. It is irresponsible, unconstructive and an abuse of the council's power," he said.

Calls for increased weapon production

Kim on Monday called for an increase in missile production to be ready for war, while a South Korean lawmaker warned on Thursday that Pyongyang may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile to protest a US, Japan, South Korea summit.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said that there had been decades of chronic human rights violations in North Korea, and that many "stem directly from, or support, the increasing militarization of the DPRK."

He cited widespread forced labor used to "support the military apparatus of the State and its ability to build weapons."

North Korea did not address the meeting. But on Wednesday it lashed out at human rights in the United States, saying that US soldier Travis King had sought refuge in North Korea from racism and abuse at home and in the US military.

"No country has a perfect human rights record. We all have our flaws. But in open societies, people can protest and drive progress forward," Thomas-Greenfield the council on Thursday.

Ilhyeok Kim fled North Korea when he was 17. Now in his late 20s, he told the Security Council that he had been forced to do unpaid labor from a young age, planting and harvesting crops.

"The government turns our blood and sweat into luxurious life for the leadership and missiles that blast our hard work into sky," Kim said.

"The money spent on just one missile could feed us for three months, but the government doesn't care and is only concerned with maintaining their power, developong nuclear weapons and creating propaganda to justify their actions," he said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by