North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt

Pyongyang has said it needs a military reconnaissance satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 23:17

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 23:18
A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency and taken from video. (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)
A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency and taken from video.
(photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

North Korea launched what appeared to be a space rocket on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in what would be the North's second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted an emergency warning in Japan just before 4 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors.

About 20 minutes following the alert, the Japanese government followed up with a notice that the missile had passed through towards the Pacific Ocean and lifted the emergency warning.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called the launch a threat to regional security and said Tokyo would lodge a protest with North Korea.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the US military was aware of the North Korean launch but declined to offer details.

A handout picture shows a part of what is believed to be a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, and which the South Korean military had salvaged, at an unidentified location in South Korea, June 15, 2023. (credit: The Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)A handout picture shows a part of what is believed to be a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, and which the South Korean military had salvaged, at an unidentified location in South Korea, June 15, 2023. (credit: The Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Announcing the new launch

Two days ago North Korea said it would launch a satellite between Aug. 24-31.

Pyongyang has said it needs a military reconnaissance satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities.

But the North's May 31 bid to launch a "Chollima-1" satellite rocket went wrong, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea. State media blamed the setback on an unstable and unreliable new engine system and fuel.

It was not immediately clear if North Korea had used the Chollima-1 again, or a new system.

"I think it's plausible that they've resolved the likely cause of the stage separation issue they apparently encountered during the initial Chollima-1 launch attempt," Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Reuters ahead of Thursday's launch.

"We've seen some static engine testing reported, which would be consistent with efforts to remediate problems related to the initial launch vehicle design."

Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington condemned the May launch as a provocation and violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning the North's use of ballistic missile technology.

The secretive North considers its space and military rocket programs a sovereign right, and analysts say spy satellites are crucial to improving the effectiveness of its weapons.

 



