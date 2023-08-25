The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Estonia PM Kallas under pressure to quit over husband's Russia ties

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been a leading critic of Russia and has urged European businesses to cut ties with Moscow.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 16:39

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 16:45
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas faced pressure to resign on Friday after reports that her husband has part ownership of a company that has kept operations in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Two major Estonian newspapers called on her to resign and two opinion polls found a majority of respondents thought she should step down. Kallas has said she does not believe her husband's companies have done anything wrong, while her husband said he was selling his stake in the company in question.

Kallas, who has urged European businesses to cut ties with Moscow, has been a leading critic of Russia in the European Union and NATO, and was considered by some to be a potential future secretary general of the military bloc.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported this week that Stark Logistics, an Estonian company in which Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik indirectly owns a 25% share, has been supplying an aerosol container factory in Russia, owned by another Estonian company.

It has earned 1.5 million euros from serving the factory since the beginning of the war, Estonian daily Eesti Paevaleht reported.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)

President Alar Karis and the leader of Social Democrats, the minority partner in Kallas' coalition government, called on Thursday on the prime minister to provide a detailed explanation.

Kallas told reporters on Thursday that while she did not have detailed knowledge of her husband's business, she was satisfied with his explanation that the company is only helping the other company while its Russian operations are wound down.

"What I am absolutely certain and confident about is that my husband's companies are not engaging in any immoral activity", Kallas was quoted by ERR as saying on Wednesday.

"They don't even buy fuel from Russia to avoid leaving a single euro or coin in Russia", she added.

Postimees, a major daily, said in an editorial on Friday that the prime minister had been evasive with her answers.

"We didn't get any answers on Wednesday or Thursday, and there is no reason to believe we will hear any on Saturday or Sunday. As a result, Postimees gives the prime minister the friendly advice that she start packing up today, to avoid leaving under even more shame, in the future", it said.

Eesti Paevaleht, the other major daily, suggested Kallas should hand in her resignation and then face a vote of confidence in parliament.

ERR reported that two opinion polls conducted by the Institute for Societal Studies/Nordstat and Turu-uuringute showed a 57% and 69% respectively of respondents thought Kallas should quit.

Husband cuts ties with company

Kallas' husband announced on Friday he would sell his stake in the company and resign from its board of directors, ERR reported.

"We (the company) discussed the issue of transport for our client (in Russia) on several occasions, and we believed that we were doing the right thing, helping the right people and saving a good Estonian company, otherwise we could not have done it", ERR quoted Hallik as saying in a statement.

Kallas, who has lent sums of up to 350,000 euros to her husband's business, according to her statement published by BNS news wire, in December banned the Estonian state-owned railway company from transporting Russian nickel that does not fall under sanctions, saying it must not have any business dealings with Russia or Belarus.

Kallas' liberal Reform party, in power since 2021, won a general election in March, taking 37 seats in the 101-member parliament. She crafted a coalition with the liberal Estonia 200 party and the Social Democrat Party to command 60 votes.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by