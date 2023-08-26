The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia: Drone axis with Iran will withstand pressure from US

The US is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones that Russia is using in the war in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 16:26
Iranians who live in Ukraine, attend a protest against Iran's government and deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
Iranians who live in Ukraine, attend a protest against Iran's government and deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Russia's military cooperation with Iran will not succumb to geopolitical pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, following a report that Washington has asked Teheran to stop selling drones to Moscow.

"There are no changes, and cooperation with Iran will continue," Ryabkov said, according to a report on Saturday from Russian state news agency RIA. "We are independent states and do not succumb to the dictates of the United States and its satellites."

The US is pressing Iran to stop selling the armed drones that Russia is using in the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported this month, citing an Iranian official and another person familiar with the talks.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past they were sent before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Iran reassures Russia that 'no military transaction' is canceled

Meanwhile, Iranian defense ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik said: "None of the transactions (regarding drones) that we have had...with other countries, such as Russia, have been canceled," Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

A new drone called ''Mohajer 10'' with a range of 2000 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023 (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A new drone called ''Mohajer 10'' with a range of 2000 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023 (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Talaei-Nik also said several unnamed "Western and European countries" were interested in acquiring Iranian drones.

Russia began using the Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack deep inside Ukraine last year. The so-called kamikaze unmanned drones do not need a runway to launch and explode on impact.

A White House official said in June that Iran had transferred several hundred drones to Russia since August 2022.



