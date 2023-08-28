The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Crucial that US, China have good economic ties - American official

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said US-China economic relations matter not just to the two countries, but also to the rest of the world.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 08:52

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2023 08:55
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrives for a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao, at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (photo credit: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS)
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday, saying it is "profoundly important" for the world's two largest economies to have a stable economic relationship.

Raimondo is looking to boost business ties as US firms have reported increasing challenges with operating in China, while China has sharply criticized US efforts to block its access to advanced semiconductors.

Raimondo said the entire world expects the United States and China will have a stable economic relationship; the two countries share more than $700 billion in annual trade.

"It's a complicated relationship. "It's a challenging relationship. We will of course disagree on certain issues," Raimondo said. "I think we can make progress if we are direct, open, and practical."

Raimondo, who is holding three days of talks with Chinese and business leaders to boost ties, is set to meet Commerce Minister Wang Wentao for about two hours on Monday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, right, speaks during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao, at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (credit: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS) U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, right, speaks during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao, at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (credit: Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS)

US-China economic relations have global significance

Wang said US-China economic relations matter not just to the two countries, but also to the rest of the world and expressed appreciation for Raimondo's remarks that she likes trade with China.

He said he was ready to work together to "foster a more favorable policy environment for stronger cooperation between our businesses to bolster bilateral trade and investment in a stable and predictable manner."

Raimondo said the United States and China have "worked over the summer to establish new information exchanges and working groups that will enable us to have more consistent engagement in our relationship."

Some Republicans in Congress have criticized the suggestion that the United States would agree to a working group with China on export controls on advanced semiconductor chips.

Raimondo has declared off-limits any discussion of US export curbs aimed at slowing Beijing's military advances.

"Of course of matters of national security, there is no room to compromise or negotiate," she said, adding the vast majority did not impact national security concerns.

As an example of that, Raimondo will visit a personal care product showcase in China later on Monday.



