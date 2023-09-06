The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years in Jan 6 case

Tarrio had been convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the Capitol riot that sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's defeat of Trump.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 04:15
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio at Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally, January 2020. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio at Virginia 2nd Amendment Rally, January 2020.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the longest sentence so far in the case.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly imposed the sentence on Tarrio, 39, of Miami, for his role in the riot by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. His lawyers said he would appeal.

Tarrio had been convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the Capitol riot that sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's defeat of Trump in an election Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.

Tarrio's lawyers said his absence from Washington on Jan. 6, the result of another judge's earlier order, meant that he had no "direct influence" on the riot.

But in imposing the sentence, the judge said: "Mr. Tarrio was the ultimate leader of that conspiracy. Mr. Tarrio was the ultimate leader, the ultimate person who organized, who was motivated by revolutionary zeal."

Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Prosecutors said Tarrio had remained in touch with the Proud Boys group and monitored their actions.

"He was on a tier of his own," Assistant US Attorney Conor Mulroe said, adding Tarrio was a uniquely influential figure among the Proud Boys.

Prosecutors had asked Kelly to sentence Tarrio to 33 years behind bars, saying he helped direct the attack from Baltimore. His attorneys had asked for no more than 15 years.

Kelly last week sentenced another far-right Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean, to 18 years. Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes in May was also sentenced to 18 years.

Tarrio apologizes for his role

In court on Tuesday, Tarrio said he was sorry for his actions. "I am extremely ashamed and disappointed," he said about violence against law enforcement on that day, adding: "What happened on Jan. 6 was a national embarrassment."

More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol assault. At least 630 have pleaded guilty and at least 110 have been convicted at trial.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the riot, and more than 140 police officers were injured. Damage to the Capitol was in the millions of dollars.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was tapped to investigate broader efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has charged Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for trying to keep himself in power.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by