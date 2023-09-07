The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day after clashes

The busy border crossing closed on Wednesday after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 09:45
A general view of the border post in Torkham, Pakistan, December 3, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALASDAIR PAL)
A general view of the border post in Torkham, Pakistan, December 3, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALASDAIR PAL)

Pakistan's main border crossing with Afghanistan was closed for a second day on Thursday, leading to a build-up of trucks laden with goods, after clashes between security forces from the two countries.

The busy border crossing had closed on Wednesday after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.

Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for the Taliban-led police in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, where the crossing lies, said that authorities from both countries were trying to determine the reason for the clash.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said hundreds of trucks laden with fruit, vegetables and other goods were stuck due to the closure.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in front of a member of the Taliban force, in the background, during an organised media tour to the Pakistan-Afghanistan crossing border, in Torkham, Pakistan September 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Gibran Peshimam)

Incidents along the border

"The traders are suffering heavy losses after the border in Torkham was closed on Wednesday following a firing incident there," he told Reuters.

The entire flow of trade had been affected and loading of goods in the southern port of Karachi had been disrupted.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.

In a separate incident, Pakistan's military said four soldiers had been killed in clashes in Chitral district, near the Afghan border, on Wednesday and that 12 militants had died.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said in a statement its fighters had fought against security forces in the area for the past two days.

The Pakistani military echoed its demands of Afghan Taliban authorities to stop the use of its territory for militant attacks after the clashes in Chitral, a mountainous area near the Afghan border popular with Pakistani and foreign tourists.

The Afghan Taliban have denied their territory is being used by militants, saying security concerns within its neighbor are an internal issue for Pakistani authorities.

Attacks claimed by the TTP have grown in Pakistan in recent years. The group has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban but is not directly a part of it.



