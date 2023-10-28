Suspected gunman wanted in Lewiston shooting found dead

The man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 in a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead on Friday, ending a 48-hour manhunt that followed the most lethal episode of gun violence in the state's history, according to multiple media reports.

ABC News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the suspect, Robert R. Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The US Army reservist was believed to have opened fire in a bowling alley and then a bar minutes later on Wednesday night.

The shootings and prolonged manhunt convulsed the normally bustling but serene community of Lewiston, a former textile hub and the second-most populous city in Maine.

The town lies on the banks of the Adroscoggin River about 35 miles (56 km) north of the state's largest city, Portland, and nearly as far southwest of Maine's capital, Augusta. A man identified as a suspect by police points what appears to be a semiautomatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine, U.S., October 25, 2023 (credit: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS)

Who was the suspected shooter?

Card, an Army Reserve sergeant from the neighboring town of Bowdoin, has been described by authorities as a trained firearms instructor who served as a petroleum supply specialist when on duty at the military reserve base in Saco, Maine.

Law enforcement officials also said he has a history of mental illness and was committed to a psychiatric facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023, after which he was released.