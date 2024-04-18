White House says hostage negotiations still an 'active effort'

The White House is still viewing the hostage negotiations as an "active effort," National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday afternoon aboard Air Force One.

Kirby was asked if Israelis had been given proof of life for all of the hostages.

"I wish we had more information," Kirby said. "We don't. That's been the case since October 7. We just don't have the ability to know the individual condition of anyone hostage."

We know who's been taken, and we want them all back, Kirby said.

The hostages must be returned to their families

"Sadly, if that means that not all of them come back alive, then they still need to be with their families," Kirby said. U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

"We just don't know the condition of each and every one of them. You can't count on Hamas to be perfectly honest about all their conditions."

"But we want them all back regardless," Kirby added.

Kirby said the latest proposal is still on the table, and the US urges Hamas to take that proposal.