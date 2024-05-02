UCLA anti-Israel activists brace for confrontation with police

Anti-Israel activists are preparing for attempts by law enforcement to remove their protest encampment from the University of Los Angeles campus early Thursday, Students for Justice in Palestine, University of California Los Angeles said on social media.

SJP called on activists to join them at the occupation site and bring medical and protective gear to defy authorities until their demands for the university to adopt boycott, divestment, and sanctions policies were met.

UCLA on Wednesday evening advised students to avoid the campus on Thursday and Friday, and classes would be shifted to online platforms.

SJP condemns attempt to end their protest

SJP decried attempts to dislodge their settlement as the second time in as many days that they had been attacked.

The anti-Israel group posted a statement by encampment organizers, claiming that for several hours on Tuesday that pro-Israel activsits attacked the encampment with peppery spray, fireworks, and bricks. They alleged that campus security didn't take any action to help the pro-Palestinian students. Representatives of Reservists on Duty protesting outside the SJP conference, University of Minnesota, November 2019 (credit: Courtesy)

"The zionist attack, their use of chemical weaponry, their hatred, their destruction, are but a microcosm of the genocide in Gaza," said the encampment statement. "The university would rather see us dead than divest."

The Los Angeles Police Department said that it and other agencies had intervened in violent clashes between protesters and separated the two groups.

"No arrest were made, no force was used, and no officers were injured," the LAPD said on X on Wednesday.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block condemned the attack and assured that after an investigation there may be arrested, expulsions and dismissals of anyone involved in the incident.

"However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable. It has shaken our campus to its core and — adding to other abhorrent incidents that we have witnessed and that have circulated on social media over the past several days — further damaged our community’s sense of security," said Block. "I want to express my sincere sympathy to those who were injured last night, and to all those who have been harmed or have feared for their safety in recent days. No one at this university should have to encounter such violence."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that she met with various local and regional law enforcement agencies about the violence on the campus.

Clashes to be investigated

"There must be a full investigation into what occurred on campus last night. Those involved in launching fireworks at other people, spraying chemicals and physically assaulting others will be found, arrested, and prosecuted, as well as anyone involved in any form of violence or lawlessness," Bass wrote on X on Wednesday. "I want to make sure the message I delivered to law enforcement and other officials earlier today is clear: Free speech will be protected. Violence and bigotry will not."

UCLA Hillel Executive Director Dan Gold issued a video statement in support of the Jewish students who had endured the anti-Israel campus occupation, but rejected the use of violence by outside instigators. Gold said that he was working to keep such elements away from campus.

Bruins for Israel condemned the violence, and claimed that "UCLA students and members of our community were not the perpetrators of the altercations."

"We are respectfully asking all outside organizations to step away from our campus and allow UCLA to be a safe learning place for all students," said the pro-Israel UCLA group. "However, we must also condemn the violence and hateful rhetoric coming from the encampment, both from UCLA students and those not affiliated with the university."

The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles said that the "abhorrent actions of a few counter protestors last night" didn't represent the Jewish community and blamed violence on the lack of leadership by the university administration.

"The Chancellor has allowed for an environment to be created over many months that has made students feel unsafe, allowed for illegal encampments in violation of its own laws, refused to censure faculty and staff who flouted UCLA's Code of Conduct, and has been systemically slow to respond when law enforcement is desperately needed," the federation said on Wednesday.