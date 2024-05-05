Norwegian FM photographed with daughter of Palestinian terrorist

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide was pictured on May 1 with Mona Osman, the daughter of a Palestinian terrorist who murdered six Jews in a Paris terror attack, according to Israeli media.

In the photo, Osman can be seen holding a red sign featuring the Palestinian flag and the words “F*** Israel, F*** capitalism, F*** NATO.”

Following the publication of the image, Norway's Foreign Ministry released a statement saying: “The message that appears does not reflect the beliefs of the Minister, who repeatedly supports NATO and Israel. The minister was unaware of the text, and the source of the image is unknown."

Osman, however, posted on her Facebook: "Today I radicalized Foreign Minister Eide."

Who is Osman?

Osman is a local politician with the Red Left party in Norway and a candidate for mayor. She is the daughter of convicted terrorist Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, also known as Walid Osman, suspected of being involved in an attack in Paris in 1982 where six people were killed and 22 were injured. Walid Osman and three others, members of Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), threw hand grenades into the Jewish restaurant Jo Goldenberg and fired more shots at customers and employees. The Jo Goldenberg's restaurant seen in le Marais, Paris, France in 2005 (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/DAVID MONNIAUX)

Oh, nothing to see here. Just @EspenBarthEide, the Foreign Minister of Norway, posing for a smiling photo next to a protestor holding a sign “Fuck Israel” (and by the way, also @NATO and Capitalism).And Israel is supposed to trust Norway as an honest actor? pic.twitter.com/pAQn6YyN4l — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) May 3, 2024

Having fled France, her father became a Norwegian citizen in the 1990s after fleeing but was extradited to France in 2020.

Despite the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s assertion of Eide’s support for Israel, he refrained from calling for the hostages to be released at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week, according to Israeli media. This was condemned by Israel’s ambassador to Norway, Avi Nir-Feldklein.

Israeli media additionally reported that the Norwegian Minister has a history of speaking out against Israel. He criticized Israel for “killing hundreds at Shifa hospital” but did not mention that 200 of those killed were terrorists. At a Cairo conference two weeks after the outbreak of war on October 7, Eide was reportedly the sole Western foreign minister not to call for the hostages to be released.