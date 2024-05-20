Cause of Raisi's fatal helicopter crash unknown, says White House

Both the White House and State Department defended the administration's choice on Monday to express official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and other members of their delegation who were killed when their helicopter crashed Sunday in northwest Iran.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby maintained it was no question that Raisi had "blood on his hands" for human rights violations and atrocities committed against his people, including supporting terrorist networks responsible for October 7.

However, both Kirby and State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said it's "typical practice" to offer condolences even to those the US disagrees with as the US "regrets any loss of life."

US did not provide rescue assistance

That doesn't change the reality of Raisi's record as both a judge and as the president of Iran, Miller said, and the US' fundamental approach to Iran has not changed and will not change.

"We will continue to support the people of Iran, to defend their human rights, their aspirations to an open, free society and democratic participation," Miller said. "And we will continue to confront the Iranian regime's support for terrorism, its proliferation of dangerous weapons, and its advancement of its nuclear program in ways that have no credible civilian purpose." Rescue team works following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, in Varzaqan, May 20, 2024 (credit: STRINGER/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

According to Miller, the Iranian government asked for US assistance in responding to the helicopter crash but ultimately the US was not able to provide that assistance. The US would've been willing to assist but couldn't for logistical reasons, Miller said.

Miller would not say the type of assistance requested by Iran.

Kirby firmly rejected claims that US sanctions were responsible for the crash.

"The cause of the crash, of course, isn't clear. At least not clear to us," Kirby said, noting Iranian sources have cited poor flying conditions as cause for concern. "It's not surprising, sadly, that the Iranian regime will once again find a way to try to blame the United States for problems of its own making."

The White House would not offer any more detail or context about the nature of the crash, as Kirby said that's something the Iranian authorities have to speak to.