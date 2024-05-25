Pampered pooches can travel in style as new doggy airline 'Bark Air' takes flight

A new airline designed to enable humans and their four-legged companions travel together took its first flight on Thursday, according to CBS News. The flight was fully sold out.

‘Bark Air’ departed from New York and flew to Los Angeles, a flight normally taking an estimated 6 hours, according to Google Flights.

Bark started out as a pet company in 2011, selling food and other pet-related accessories. It announced a diversion in April, declaring that it would now offer air travel for dogs.

Bark Air is now the second airline to market itself as an aviation company for dogs above humans, according to CBS News. Donny, 4 months, takes a little nap. (credit: DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD)

"We are excited to take the insights we've learned over the years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies," Bark co-founder and CEO Matt Meeker said in April. "We believe this initiative will elevate awareness of our brand's mission and values, introduce more dog lovers to the Bark family, and help enrich the lives of dogs and their people around the world."

Making travel accessible for larger dogs

The company said it aimed to make long-distance travel more comfortable for dogs that don't fit under the seats in front of passengers on commercial flights.

"Too often, dogs are denied travel, confined to a duffle bag, or endure the stress of flying in cargo," the company said in announcing the flights in April.

Much like flights with humans in mind, Bark Air offers a number of specialty amenities for its passengers. Dogs will be offered treats, noise-canceling ear muffs, a beverage of their choice, and other surprises, the company said. It is unclear if their humans will enjoy the same luxuries.

For passengers worried about being seated next to a screaming baby, this airline might be the perfect choice. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted aboard.

"This is cost-prohibitive for most families, but less expensive than most options today. And this is also how most innovative products and services began," Meeker said. "Televisions, telephones, VCRs and DVD players, to automobiles, train and boat travel, and, yes, even human air travel — all of these started with very high prices until demand was proven and the costs could be brought lower by serving the masses."