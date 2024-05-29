Former Vice President Mike Pence to attend Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be one of this year’s prominent speakers at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York City.

Known for his steadfast support of Israel during his tenure, Pence's attendance underscores the conference's significance in addressing pressing issues concerning Israel and the broader Middle East.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference has established itself as a premier forum for political leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss critical topics affecting Israel, the Jewish community, and international relations.

Mike Pence's participation is anticipated to be of great interest. During his vice presidency under the Trump administration, Pence was a vocal advocate for Israel. He played a pivotal role in several landmark decisions, such as the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, a move that was widely celebrated in Israel and among its supporters globally.

His speeches and policies consistently emphasized the US commitment to Israel's security and prosperity.

At the conference, Pence is expected to speak on various topics, including the current state of US-Israel relations, the strategic challenges facing Israel, and the importance of American support for the Jewish state.

His insights will be particularly valuable given his extensive experience in government and his firsthand involvement in shaping US foreign policy towards the Middle East.

In addition to Mike Pence, the conference will feature other high-profile speakers, including Israeli politicians, American lawmakers, security experts, and leaders from the Jewish community.

This year’s conference promises to be particularly impactful, given the ongoing geopolitical shifts in the region and the evolving dynamics of US-Israel relations.

About The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024

This moving event will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world. CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this: "The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

"The theme chosen for this year’s conference, following the October 7 massacre, is 'Israel Says Thank You,'" said Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post.

Klein added that in recent months, "tens of millions of readers have been visiting website monthly to stay informed about what is happening in Israel during the most challenging period we have known since the establishment of the state."

Regarding the conference, he said, "We are excited to return to New York, to meet our loyal readers, and to engage in a genuine and honest conversation about the incredibly complex reality in Israel and the US over the past year."

The conference will be live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post's website and social media channels, enabling a global audience to participate in these critical conversations. Last year's event attracted over 1.6 million online views.

