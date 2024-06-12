Anti-Israel, pro-Iranian Irish activist Clare Daly loses seat in European Parliament

Irish left wing pro-Palestinian activist Clare Daly lost her Member of European Parliament (MEP) seat after falling behind her rivals in Dublin’s constituency, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, during her time at the European Parliament, Daly criticized the West for “militarism,” denied supporting dictators, gained a large social media following, and appeared in state-oriented press in China and Russia.

Furthermore, The Guardian noted that Daly lost her seat despite endorsements from celebrities such as Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and actress Susan Sarandon.

Sarandon herself is a prominent anti-Israel activist who has been embroiled in several controversies in which the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress has been accused of antisemitism.

Daly was one of the harshest critics of Israel in the European Parliament, Israeli state broadcaster KAN noted on Wednesday. The Israeli news outlet added that Daly had experienced backlash following her stint in Iraq, where she wore a hijab.

Clare Daly, taken on 15 January 2020. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Pro-Palestinian and Iran supporter

The former MEP was known for her strong pro-Palestinian stance and was among those officials who failed to condemn Iran’s missile and UAV attack on Israel in April, KAN added.

Daly’s form of activism also included criticism of Israel.

The former MEP posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 29 that “The entire world knows it is Israel destabilizing the region, committing genocide and lawless acts of aggression against its neighbors.”

The emperor has no clothes. The entire world knows it is Israel destabilising the region, committing genocide and lawless acts of aggression against its neighbours. But the European Parliament wants to tell a fairytale in which Iran's the aggressor. Cop on. Nobody is buying it. pic.twitter.com/6cYsIuHuRs — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) April 29, 2024

In addition to accusing Israel of committing genocide, Daly accused the European Parliament of attempting to “tell a fairytale in which Iran’s the aggressor.”

Following the announcement of her loss at the elections, the former MEP posted on X, thanking those who voted for her and stating that had “been honoured … to use this platform as a powerful voice for peace, antimilitarism, and neutrality.”

I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me and all of the people I've had the privilege of working with over my time as an MEP, in Ireland, across Europe, and beyond.I have been honoured to have been able to use this platform as a powerful voice for peace, antimilitarism and… — Clare Daly (@ClareDalyMEP) June 11, 2024

Daly added that the vote was not “a rejection of those ideas.”