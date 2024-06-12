Anti-Israel, pro-Iranian Irish activist Clare Daly loses seat in European Parliament

Irish leftwing pro-Palestinian Clare Daly lost her MEP seat. Known for criticizing Western militarism and Israel, she gained social media fame and appeared in Chinese and Russian media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Irish left wing pro-Palestinian activist Clare Daly lost her Member of European Parliament (MEP) seat after falling behind her rivals in Dublin’s constituency, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, during her time at the European Parliament, Daly criticized the West for “militarism,” denied supporting dictators, gained a large social media following, and appeared in state-oriented press in China and Russia.

Furthermore, The Guardian noted that Daly lost her seat despite endorsements from celebrities such as Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and actress Susan Sarandon.

Sarandon herself is a prominent anti-Israel activist who has been embroiled in several controversies in which the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress has been accused of antisemitism.

Daly was one of the harshest critics of Israel in the European Parliament, Israeli state broadcaster KAN noted on Wednesday. The Israeli news outlet added that Daly had experienced backlash following her stint in Iraq, where she wore a hijab.

Pro-Palestinian and Iran supporter

The former MEP was known for her strong pro-Palestinian stance and was among those officials who failed to condemn Iran’s missile and UAV attack on Israel in April, KAN added.

Daly’s form of activism also included criticism of Israel.

The former MEP posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 29 that “The entire world knows it is Israel destabilizing the region, committing genocide and lawless acts of aggression against its neighbors.”

In addition to accusing Israel of committing genocide, Daly accused the European Parliament of attempting to “tell a fairytale in which Iran’s the aggressor.”

Following the announcement of her loss at the elections, the former MEP posted on X, thanking those who voted for her and stating that had “been honoured … to use this platform as a powerful voice for peace, antimilitarism, and neutrality.” 

Daly added that the vote was not “a rejection of those ideas.”



