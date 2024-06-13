Residential building blaze in Kuwait kills 49 workers

The death toll from a fire early Wednesday morning in a residential building in the Mangaf area, 21 miles south of Kuwait City, has risen to 49, according to the Interior Ministry. Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire and has vowed to hold those responsible accountable, the Kuwait news agency KUNA reported. The emir, along with Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, sent condolence messages to the families of the victims.

Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Kuwait's first deputy prime minister, defense minister, and interior minister, has ordered the detention of individuals involved, including the building owner, until the forensic evidence team completes its investigation. He also instructed relevant government departments to inspect and address violations in the construction sector to avoid similar accidents.

Local sources reported that the fire started in the guard's room, spread to a lounge on the first floor, followed by a storage area containing gas cylinders, and eventually engulfed the rest of the building. Approximately 160 workers, many of Indian nationality, were inside the building at the time, leading to a high number of fatalities. Nearby residents were evacuated as the fire spread.

Kuwaiti ministers speaks with police officers in front of a burnt building, following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Impacts of labor overcrowding

The building housed foreign workers, a common practice in Kuwait and other Gulf states, where noncitizens comprise a majority of the population. Migrant workers, primarily from South Asia and the Philippines, often occupy dangerous or labor-intensive jobs and face various challenges and abuses. This incident has highlighted the issue of labor overcrowding and safety violations in such accommodations.

Sheikh Fahad, the interior minister, said, "We will address the issue of labor overcrowding. I’m now going to see what violations were committed here, and I will deal with the owner of the property." While the official death toll stands at 49, the head of the fire department’s Accident Investigation Department indicated that the number could be higher.