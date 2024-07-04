Biden delivers scripted remarks at White House with his acuity under global scrutiny 

President Joe Biden appeared to walk up to the platform with general ease and speak steadily, yet cautiously, as he presented the descendants of Civil War heroes with posthumous Medals of Honor on Wednesday evening at the White House shortly after his staff denied allegations he's considering suspending his presidential campaign.

He read from the teleprompter and lightly stumbled over a few words. Like most of Biden's speeches, he gained energy and momentum toward the end.

Biden's remarks centered on unity and included frequent lines from his campaign stump speeches like "There's nothing beyond our capacity in the United States if we work together."

A major shift in speech when using teleprompter

Reporters and pundits alike have raised questions over Biden's greater success at events when using the teleprompter than when speaking off the cuff. The White House has overwhelmingly limited Biden's live interviews and press conferences.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden's teleprompter use earlier on Wednesday saying "this is something presidents have done in the past." U.S. President Joe Biden attends a ceremony, to present the Medal of Honor posthumously to descendants of Union soldiers Pvt. Philip Shadrach and Pvt. George Wilson, members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Jean-Pierre told reporters there will be several opportunities this week to see Biden engage with members of the military, voters and the press.

"You'll see him out there connecting with and engaging with the American people," Jean-Pierre said. "And I think that's important."

Biden did not make any unscripted remarks Wednesday night.