‘I am not going anywhere’: Biden defends his health during a call to ‘Morning Joe’

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to staying in the race asserting his confidence that the average voter still wants to reelect him. He defended his capability as an electoral candidate, expressing frustration with Democrats who doubted his stamina, “Losing is not an option, and I am not lost, I haven’t lost, I beat him last time, I’ll beat him this time,” referring to former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

During a live phone interview from the White House with MSNBC’s Morning Joe, President Biden criticized the “elites” for urging him to quit. He challenged them directly, “If any of these guys don't think I should run, run against me. Go ahead.”

The interview, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, showcased Biden’s efforts to defy critics' doubts after his challenging debate against Trump on June 27, which prompted concerns about his mental capability. Biden admitted the debate was what he called “a terrible night.”

He attributed his poor debate performance to health concerns, “I was feeling so badly before the debate. They tested me, they thought I had covid, maybe there was something wrong, an infection or something. They tested me, they gave me those tests. I was clear. So, I had a bad night.” He continued defending his presidency to MSNBC, saying he “created over 15 million jobs, 21 million ACA (Affordable Care Act), beat Big Pharma, relieved student debt for 5 million people, first black woman on the court. I think I’ve had a significant run.” Democrat candidate, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Republican candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attend a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Biden also criticized Trump's "lies" and lack of effort to engage with supporters since the debate, “He hasn’t done anything since the debate. He’s been riding around a golf course for 10 days down in Mar-a-Lago with one of his wealthy friends.”

Biden claps back at critics

The President continued what he described as a rigorous campaigning schedule by traveling extensively to gauge popular support. Biden emphasized the size and enthusiasm of his crowds, countering criticisms about his reliance on a teleprompter, reassuring, “I did it all extemporaneously.”

Brzezinski highlighted the increasing chorus of publications, editors, editorial boards, and Democratic leaders calling Biden to step aside. She asked about Biden's plan of attack upon these doubts: “They’re big names, but I don’t care what those big names think. They were wrong in 2020. They were wrong in 2022 about the red wave. They were wrong in 2024.”

“I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t believe I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024," concluded Biden.