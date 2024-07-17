'Words can kill': Likud MK connects Trump assassination attempt to Israeli discourse

This past Saturday, a young man attempted to assassinate the former president of the United States and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was wounded in the ear and bled. The shooter was eliminated. Likud Knesset member Boaz Bismuth, who knows Trump well and has interviewed him in the past, spoke with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio and reacted to the events.

"Shock, dismay, astonishment, another chapter in US presidential history," Bismuth described his feelings following the incident. "I thank God that Trump, a great friend of the country and the Jewish people, escaped the assassination attempt. The FBI states that the motive was an attempt to assassinate a former president. The wild incitement against Trump led to this. I see the American media's reaction, and everyone is breathing a sigh of relief."

Israel must pay attention to Trump assassination attempt

"We were millimeters away from the assassination of a presidential candidate, a man who polls suggest has a decent chance of returning to the White House," Bismuth continued. "It's serious, and we all need to wake up. Israel has entered a carousel that keeps spinning. Words can kill. We need to be very careful. It should be forbidden to participate in demonstrations when there is wild incitement against an elected official, especially against a leader. I think it's our duty to set an example. Pay attention to the discourse from recent weeks. MK Boaz Bismuth leads the lobby for releasing the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 9, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"When did you last open an Israeli newspaper and see journalists saying that the prime minister and his supporters want dead hostages? Calling out a prime minister on every front page for disqualification is crossing the line, and it's time to wake up. Perhaps the assassination attempt on Trump will make people think."

To conclude, Bismuth referred to the IDF's assassination attempt on Hamas military wing commander Mohammed Deif, "It only promotes and assists in the return of the kidnapped."