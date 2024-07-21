Ahead of fight with Tyson, is Jake Paul Jewish?

As professional boxer Jake Paul prepared for his highly anticipated boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson, fans and media were eager to explore various aspects of his life beyond his training and strategy, including his religious background. The fight, which was set to take place on July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was postponed due to Tyson's health issues and rescheduled for November 15, 2024.

Paul, born on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio, is a social media sensation who has transitioned into a professional boxer. Known for his controversial and often provocative content, Paul has built a significant following across various digital platforms. However, beyond his public persona, there is curiosity about his personal and cultural heritage.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a social media star turned professional boxer. He first gained fame on the now-defunct video platform Vine and later on YouTube, where he built a massive following with his daily vlogs and controversial content.

Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Paul has also acted in the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark" and made appearances in films. His transition to boxing has been marked by several high-profile matches, earning him both fans and critics.

What is Jake Paul's ethnicity?

Jake Paul has a diverse ethnic background that includes German, Hungarian, Polish, Scottish, Welsh, English, and some Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. His Jewish roots come from his mother's side, specifically his maternal great-grandfather, Isidore "Harry" Buxbaum, who was the son of Jewish emigrants from Germany and Hungary. Despite this heritage, Paul was raised in a Christian household, attending church regularly with his family.

When is Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson?

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, initially scheduled for July 20, 2024, was postponed due to Tyson's health issues and is now set to take place on November 15, 2024. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix. This fight promises to be a historic event, bringing together fans from different generations and promising an unforgettable spectacle.