Thank you to President Joe Biden, you were a leader in times of chaos - opinion

Among the sea of cheers from the Israeli right-wing for President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, I want to pause for a moment, and as a right-wing woman who has often criticized his policies, say thank you.

I have a confession I’ve never shared before. From October 7th until October 10th, my husband and I didn’t stop arguing. He pressured me to take the kids and leave the country.

While many of us sat at home, frightened, we too were scared and helpless, not knowing what tomorrow would bring. And then, amidst all the shock and chaos, came President Joe Biden’s speech – the moment we first felt that someone truly stood by our side.

When Biden spoke about the horrific Hamas attack on Israel, he didn’t just condemn the action, but also demonstrated leadership and was the responsible adult we so desperately needed when our leaders were in complete shock. In simple and clear words, he told the world:

"Let me say again - to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t. Don’t." A scene from the October 7 massacre on Kibbutz Be'eri (credit: Aviv Abergel, Via Maariv)

These words were not just statements but were accompanied by the immense power of aircraft carriers and a formidable American military force that arrived at our shores. This statement was like a breath of comfort in the storm. Through these words, we felt for the first time that someone stood by our side, even when our local leadership felt like it was in complete chaos.

Biden's way of supporting Israel

Joe Biden, the last president to publicly declare himself a Zionist, has stood by us throughout his entire political career. As a senator, he voted in favor of security and economic support for Israel, and as president, he continued on this path. When the attack on Israel began, Biden did not hesitate to send aircraft carriers to the region and ensure that military aid would arrive immediately.

Although I did not always agree with his way of supporting Israel and his policies towards us, and there were times I vehemently opposed him, and even if I were an American citizen, I would not have voted for him. The Democratic Party, with the progressive wing taking over it, has become less friendly to Israel and even more to Jews.

But despite everything, I want to thank President Biden for his support and steadfast stance by our side after October 7th.

I want to end by reminding you of the words that spread hope in all our hearts. In his speech, Biden quoted Golda Meir from their meeting before the Yom Kippur War when he was already a young and prominent senator. He recalled her moving words:

"We have no other land."

Thank you, President Biden, for reminding us and our leaders that we have no other land, even in times when our land is burning.