Trump claims Netanyahu had terrible 'insulting meeting with Harris'

Former United States president Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had both a terrible and insulting meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris during his trip to Washington last week.

Netanyahu traveled to the US for his speech to Congress, and following it, he met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Trump in separate meetings.

After the meeting that took place with Kamala, Trump posted on his social media platform, Social Truth, that "Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and 'insulting' meeting" with her.

Continuing to slam his political opponent, Trump claimed that Kamala "refused to preside over Congress during [Netanyahu's Congress] speech, which is an obligation of the VP." Furthermore, Trump added that such an instance has rarely happened before.

Addressing the Israel-Hamas war and the hostages held in Hamas captivity, Trump wrote that Kamala's "ineptness will greatly prolong the war and delay the hostage release." US Vice President Kamala Harris meets with President Isaac Herzog in her ceremonial offices at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, US, July 19, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"Forget October 7th, they say! Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined," Trump wrote.

Jews vote for Kamala?

Trump made a similar claim, strongly criticizing Jews who plan on voting for Kamala in the US presidential elections during his meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

“I actually do not know how a person who is Jewish can vote for her, but that is up to them,” Trump said as he sat across the table from Netanyahu. The prime minister’s wife, Sara, sat next to Trump.

The meeting was closed to Israeli reporters traveling with the prime minister but was open to a number of US local reporters — including WPTV News — that asked both men questions.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.