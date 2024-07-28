Venezuela faces crucial election which could see Maduro finally gone

Venezuelans have taken to the polls in a landmark election, marking a critical juncture in the country’s 25-year socialist era under President Nicolás Maduro. With long lines reported at polling stations and significant delays in some locations, the high-stakes vote reflects the nation’s deep-seated desire for change amid ongoing economic turmoil.

President Maduro, confident of securing victory, faces a daunting challenge. His presidency, marred by accusations of electoral fraud in 2018, has been plagued by severe economic collapse, rampant inflation, and widespread migration. Despite these issues, Maduro has defended Venezuela’s electoral system as highly transparent and warned of potential unrest if he is defeated.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite being barred from holding office, has been a key figure in rallying support for the coalition’s candidate, Edmundo González. At 74, González, a former diplomat, represents a calm alternative to Maduro, appealing even to some disillusioned former supporters of the ruling party. However, the opposition’s campaign has been overshadowed by allegations of electoral irregularities and the arrest of opposition staff.

Economic hardship remains a pressing concern for many voters. With a minimum wage of just $3.50 per month and the cost of basic food for a family far exceeding this amount, the dire economic conditions have driven many Venezuelans to seek change. Reports from polling stations indicate that voters are driven by a desperate need for improvements in their living conditions and a stable future. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro looks on as he votes during presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024. (credit: FAUSTO TORREALBA/REUTERS)

Amidst the voting, Maduro has pledged to maintain peace and focus on economic growth, emphasizing projects aimed at improving infrastructure. Yet, the effectiveness of these initiatives remains under scrutiny as Venezuela grapples with the impacts of international sanctions and an oil-dependent economy in decline.

What does the future hold

As the votes are counted and results are awaited, Venezuela stands at a crossroads. The election’s outcome could determine not only the future of Maduro’s presidency but also the broader direction of the country, influencing its economic recovery and political stability in the years to come.

Reuters contributed to this report.