Targeting Trump: The role of Iran's disinformation war in US election

According to US intelligence officials, Iran is attempting to influence Donald Trump’s presidential campaign through secret online efforts due to fears that his presidency would “worsen Iranian relations with the US," The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Iran is reportedly using a network of fake online social media accounts and propaganda to spread disinformation in the months leading up to the US presidential election, according to the report. This effort reflects a strategic preference for the election outcome, indicating that Iran may prefer a candidate other than Trump. This is part of a broader assessment of Iran’s activities aimed at impacting US public opinion and political views.

The intelligence officials cited by the Post did not specify the type of false information or how it aligns with Iran’s political preferences but implied that Iran is looking to influence the US political climate against Trump. This information comes from assessments provided by US intelligence agencies, including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which tracks foreign influence operations and their potential impacts on US elections.

Intelligence noted that Iran’s current actions are similar to those before the 2020 election when they worked to undermine Trump’s campaign. An intelligence official mentioned, “Iran’s goals haven't changed since then.” THREE DAYS after the attempt on the life of Donald Trump, US intelligence disclosed that it had recently obtained information regarding a plot by Iran to assassinate the former president, the writer asserts. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

In the 2020 US presidential election, US intelligence agencies reported that Iran, along with Russia, attempted to influence the election through disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading false news to deceive voters. Iran's actions were believed to focus on spreading divisive content to create chaos and mistrust.

Iran denies accusations

An Iranian spokesperson argued these are false claims, stating, “Iran does not engage in any activities intended to influence the US elections.” He dismissed these accusations as a tactic to “boost election narratives.” He further denied the Intelligence statement that Iran has been influencing the election by engaging directly with Americans, led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader. The US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said Iran's actions around the Gaza protests included posing as activists online and financially supporting the protests.

The awareness of Iran's disinformation efforts highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the US in safeguarding its democratic processes from foreign interference, the report argued.