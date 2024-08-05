Ukraine sinks Russian submarine in the Black Sea

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they struck a Russian submarine and a C-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in Crimea. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Sailors of Russian nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Kazan get ready to depart from Havana's bay, Cuba, June 17, 2024. (photo credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)
A Russian submarine was reportedly sunk by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported in a statement to X on Saturday. 

In their statement, the Ministry wrote, "Ukrainian defense forces successfully attacked the B-237 "Rostov-na-Donu" attack submarine in Sevastopol's port. As a result of the attack, the submarine sank."

They noted that the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet sank on the spot. 

In a post to Facebook, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they struck a Russian submarine and a C-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in Crimea. 

Submarine capable of using caliber missiles 

The same post stated that the submarine, a B-237 classified by NATO as of "Kilo Class," is one of four submarines of this class capable of using caliber missiles. It reportedly costs 300 million dollars. 

According to Ukraine's report, the submarine began operating on December 26, 2014. The ship had previously suffered damage due to a Ukrainian missile attack, leading Russia to repair and test the submarine. 



