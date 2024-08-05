Ukraine sinks Russian submarine in the Black Sea

A Russian submarine was reportedly sunk by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported in a statement to X on Saturday.

In their statement, the Ministry wrote, "Ukrainian defense forces successfully attacked the B-237 "Rostov-na-Donu" attack submarine in Sevastopol's port. As a result of the attack, the submarine sank."

They noted that the submarine of the Black Sea Fleet sank on the spot.

In a post to Facebook, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they struck a Russian submarine and a C-400 anti-aircraft missile complex in Crimea.

Submarine capable of using caliber missiles

The same post stated that the submarine, a B-237 classified by NATO as of "Kilo Class," is one of four submarines of this class capable of using caliber missiles. It reportedly costs 300 million dollars.

A russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea.Ukrainian defense forces successfully attacked the B-237 "Rostov-na-Donu" attack submarine in Sevastopol's port. As a result of the attack, the submarine sank.Great work, warriors. The Black Sea fish will enjoy their new… pic.twitter.com/KzbaZATcFR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 3, 2024

According to Ukraine's report, the submarine began operating on December 26, 2014. The ship had previously suffered damage due to a Ukrainian missile attack, leading Russia to repair and test the submarine.