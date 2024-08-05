American-Israeli wrestler Amit Elor eyes Olympic gold, representing two nations

While the Israeli delegation had yet another slow day at the Olympic Games in Paris, Amit Elor was busy on the wrestling mat as the American Jew born to Sabras is dreaming of winning gold for not only one but two nations.

Elor, who is competing in Women’s Freestyle 68kg Wrestling, was born in Walnut Creek, California, to Elana and Yair who had moved from Ashkelon to the United States in 1980 as her father was a shot putter and discus thrower and had received an athletic scholarship from Boise State University.

Wrestling has been in Elor’s blood from an early age as not only did she begin training at the age of 4, one of her brother’s as well as a sister wrestled as well. In 2016, she captured the Novice USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals championship which marked the beginning of what would be a stellar start.

After meeting Israeli coach Valentin Kalika, Elor started training in freestyle wrestling and won the junior worlds twice. Elor continued her upward trend and won at various levels as she got older and to date she has captured eight world titles in the past three years while compiling a 29-0 record while outscoring her opponents by a margin of 251-9.

At twenty years of age, she is the youngest female wrestler ever to represent the United States at the Olympic Games. Amit Elor celebrates during the bronze medal match of the Wrestling Senior World Championships, Sept. 21, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia. (credit: Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling/Getty Images via JTA)

Prior to the Games she spoke about the rising antisemitism around the globe and the situation in Israel to The Jewish News of Northern California, "I am very concerned about hostility Israeli athletes may receive this summer. Particularly after what happened in the 1972 Munich Olympics, the horrifying attack on October 7, the ongoing war in Israel, and the antisemitism rising all over the world. Israel means a lot to me. It’s my parents’ home and therefore it’s my home, too."

Elor speaks to The Post

In July she spoke to The Jerusalem Post as well, “I was shocked by the October 7 brutal Hamas attack and deeply saddened and concerned about everything that followed. The enormous pain, suffering, and loss is unbearable. If my wrestling at the Olympics can bring even just a little joy in Israel, it will make all the hard work and sacrifices worth it and extra special. I am an American proudly wrestling for the US, but in my heart, I am also wrestling for Israel."

Elor won her 1/8 matchup over Buse Tosun Cavusoglu from Turkey by a score of 10-0 and then disposed of Wiktoria Choluj from Poland 8-0 to move into the semifinals where she will face Sol Gum Pak from North Korea. The medal matchups will take place on Tuesday at the Champ-de-Mars Arena where the Israeli Judokas won three medals last week.

Following her pair of wins onto first day of the competition, Elor spoke about her bouts so far, “I’m feeling really good, every match I am closer to my dream, I aiming for the gold, we all are, why else would we be here.”

Elor also talked about how she is not only representing the United States but also Israel, “I feel so so so much love from everyone and especially from such a small country like Israel. We have so much heart and so much love from around the world. I am one of you guys and I feel like that. I now I am blessed to have two countries supporting me. In my heart I feel like I truly representing Israel too.”

“I have been feeling so good and I was getting scared the past few days just because I have been feeling so good,” An exuberant Elor continued. “Nothing has gone wrong and when competitions are getting closer things happen that aren’t planned. Injuries, sickness but everything has been going perfectly. It’s been scaring me as I am thinking what is going to happen 'Chas V’Halila’! I really do think I have a good shot at winning gold.”

In Mixed Dinghy, the duo of Nitai Hasson and Noa Larry remained in 6th place as their race was also postponed until later in the day as they will look to secure a spot in the medal race.

Men’s Dinghy was postponed after yet another day of inclement weather as Omer Vered Vilenchik still sits in 30th place overall after 8 races while over in the Women’s Dinghy Shai Kakon is in 24h place having finished race 9 in 18th spot.

In Men’s Kite Dor Zarka dropped down to 13th place; ace overall after finishing his 5th race in 12th while on the women’s side Gal Zukerman moved up a place to 10th after finishing her 5th race in fifth place.

No one from the Israeli Equestrian Team qualified for the finals of the Individual Jumping competition as Robin Muhr finished in 42nd place and Isabella Russekoff picked up the 64th spot.